Lane Closures along Capitol Avenue to begin May 19 for IU Health hospital construction

INDIANAPOLIS — Lane closures are set to begin along Capitol Avenue in downtown Indianapolis on Monday, May 19.

According to IU Health, all southbound traffic lanes on Capitol Avenue between 15th and 16th streets will be closed for construction work associated with the new downtown hospital project.

In addition, a single lane closure will be in effect along the west side of Capitol Avenue between 15th and 13th streets.

The complete road closure is anticipated to last until June 8, with detours directing southbound traffic to Meridian Street. A single lane of through traffic on Capitol Avenue is expected to reopen on June 9.

Public transportation will remain operational in the area, with northbound IndyGo Red Line and Purple Line buses continuing to serve riders at the 14th Street and Capitol Avenue bus stop. Southbound buses will utilize the northbound lane without allowing passenger boarding or disembarking; riders are encouraged to use the 14th Street and Capitol Avenue station.

While all entrances to IU Health Methodist Hospital will remain accessible during this period, drivers are advised to allow for additional commute time and exercise caution when navigating the area.

For those whose travels do not involve the hospital, seeking alternative routes is recommended. Access to the Starbucks at 13th & Capitol will also be preserved throughout the construction.

For updates on the new IU Health downtown hospital project, which is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2027, visit the project website at iuhealth.org.