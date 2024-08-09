Lane closures expected on I-65 between County Line Road and I-465 this weekend

MARION COUNTY — Drivers should use caution and plan for lane restrictions on I-65 between County Line Road and I-465 for sign foundation work this weekend.
INDOT says traffic on I-65 northbound will be restricted to one lane between County Line Road and I-465 from Friday at 9 p.m. through Saturday at 12 p.m.
Then, traffic on I-65 southbound will be restricted to one lane between County Line Road and I-465 from Saturday at 9 p.m. until Sunday at 12 p.m.
INDOT crews will be completing the sign foundation for the new I-69/I-465 interchange.
Officials are reminding drivers to slow down, use caution and avoid distractions when driving through or near work zones.
