Lane closures expected on I-69 & I-465 through the weekend

Tom Maccabe
Posted at 8:07 AM, Jul 11, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — There are multiple lane closures happening starting Thursday (July 11) and lasting through Sunday morning (July 14) on I-69 and I-465 on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

The work is part of the Clear Path project, and crews will be working to complete a traffic switch and pothole patching.

Thursday, July 11

  • I-69 southbound between 96th Street and 82nd Street: 1 lane (9 pm to 6 am)
  • I-69 northbound between 96th Street and 82nd Street: 2 lanes (9 pm to 6 am)

July 12

  • I-69 northbound between 82nd Street and 96th Street: 1 lane (9 pm to 6 am)
  • Ramp from 82nd Street to I-69 northbound: Closed (9 pm to 6 am)
  • I-465 eastbound between White River and Fall Creek Road: 2 lanes (9 pm to 6 am)

July 13

  • Ramp from 96th Street to I-69 southbound: Closed (9 pm to 6 am)
  • I-69 southbound between 96th Street and 82nd Street: 1 lane (9 pm to 6 am)
  • I-465 eastbound between White River and Fall Creek Road: 2 lanes (9 pm to 6 am)

Recommendation:

Consider using alternate routes through the weekend to avoid delays. You can check live traffic updates onINDOT's website for the latest information.

