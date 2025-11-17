Lane closures extended on I-65 for bridge repairs

INDIANAPOLIS — Traffic restrictions on Interstate 65 through downtown Indianapolis will continue longer than initially planned as railroad bridge repairs prove more extensive than expected.

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced that CSX crews discovered more significant damage to the railroad bridge over I-65 than originally assessed when repairs began last week.

I-65 southbound will remain reduced to one lane from the North Split to Fletcher Avenue through the end of the week. The Washington Street ramp to I-65 southbound will also stay closed during this period.

CSX may need to completely stop traffic on I-65 southbound for up to one hour between midnight and 3 a.m. Wednesday.

INDOT is urging drivers to use I-465 to bypass Indianapolis. Southbound I-65 through traffic should take Exit 111, while westbound I-70 through traffic should use Exit 83A for the collector/distributor system that runs parallel to I-65.

Officials remind drivers to reduce speed, avoid distractions and exercise extra caution in work zones. All repair work depends on weather conditions and schedules may change.

The bridge repairs are part of ongoing maintenance to railroad infrastructure that crosses the busy interstate corridor through downtown Indianapolis.