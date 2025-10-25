Lapel community rallies behind undefeated Bulldogs in historic football season

LAPEL, Ind. – Lapel High School football has made history — and the community is making sure the moment is celebrated.

The Bulldogs finished their regular season undefeated at 9–0 and kept their winning streak alive Friday night with a decisive 32–0 victory over Winchester in the first round of Sectional play.

Lapel resident Stephanie Evelo shared photos of the team with WRTV, hoping to bring more attention to the achievement.

“I’m trying to get our little 2A school some recognition. This is a momentum moment in history for Lapel High School,” Evelo said.

WRTV

Community Pride in Full Force

The town of Lapel rallied behind its team in more ways than one. Residents raised money to create a special rally towel for every player and coach, commemorating the undefeated regular season.

Football parents also went above and beyond — donating food, time, and energy to host a team breakfast the morning of their sectional game.

WRTV

Traditions That Carry the Team

The Bulldogs’ football parents have built a supportive tradition over the years: providing food and snacks for the long ride home after every away game.

“It’s just part of the Lapel way,” Evelo said. “Our football parents are the best around.”

With momentum on their side and a community cheering them forward, the Bulldogs’ historic run isn’t over yet — and Lapel hopes to keep its perfect season alive through the sectional tournament.