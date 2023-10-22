Laporte County 14-year-old dies in off-road vehicle accident

LAPORTE — A 14-year-old died in Laporte County on Saturday after an off-road vehicle accident.

According to Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Laporte County dispatch was alerted to an off-road vehicle accident with injury near the 3900 block of North County Road 350 East in New Prairie around 4:30 p.m.

Conservation officers arrived and discovered that a 14-year-old was operating a four-wheeler on private property at a high rate of speed when they struck an object.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to conservation officers, the victim was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

An investigation is ongoing.