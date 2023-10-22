Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Laporte County 14-year-old dies in off-road vehicle accident

Indiana DNR.PNG
WRTV
Indiana DNR.PNG
Posted at 3:19 PM, Oct 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-22 15:19:10-04

LAPORTE — A 14-year-old died in Laporte County on Saturday after an off-road vehicle accident.

According to Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Laporte County dispatch was alerted to an off-road vehicle accident with injury near the 3900 block of North County Road 350 East in New Prairie around 4:30 p.m.

Conservation officers arrived and discovered that a 14-year-old was operating a four-wheeler on private property at a high rate of speed when they struck an object.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to conservation officers, the victim was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WATCH THE WRTV SPECIAL NOW