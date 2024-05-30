Larry Bird Museum opens inside Terre Haute Convention Center

TERRE HAUTE — On Thursday morning, hundreds of fans came out to downtown Terre Haute to see Hall of Famer Larry Bird.

"We’ve got two of Larry Bird's biggest fans here. I grew up in Indiana, he grew up in Boston and here we are, big fans," said Cassie Bonacci, who drove more than four hours with her family from Kentucky to Indiana.

It was a celebration for the grand opening of the Larry Bird Museum. The museum takes a look at his career and achievements.

The museum has memorabilia starting from Bird's high school days at Springs Valley High School in French Lick to Indiana State University, his NBA career with the Pacers and his time spent coaching and in the front office for the Pacers.

"At the end, I wanted to do it for the kids and the community, not only here in Terre Haute but around Indiana and around the country," said Bird. "I'm sure there's some here from around the world to see it, so it's amazing to me that I've gone from growing up to where I am now, and it's all because of dribbling a basketball all the time."

The museum is located inside the Terre Haute Convention Center. It will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It is free to the public, but you need to make a reservation.

Watch Bird's full interview below: