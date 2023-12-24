Last-minute Christmas shoppers find gifts on Zionsville's Main Street

ZIONSVILLE — This weekend is the last chance to find gifts for your Christmas tree. Thousands of Hooisers used their final moments before Christmas to buy those gifts from small, local businesses.

Zionsville's Main Street experienced a boom in business in the days leading up to Christmas, culminating with last-minute shoppers on 'Super Saturday.'

"It's been crazy," said Cindy Schmatz of Vintage Charm, a clothing and goods store on Main Street in Zionsville ."I've never seen so many men in here as I have today, since it's like, 'One more day of shopping.'"

Vintage Charm employees said the time from Black Friday to Christmas is the busiest and most important season for many Main Street businesses.

"It's like being in a Hallmark card or a Hallmark movie," said Theresa Thompson of Vintage Charm. "We all help each other and know each other. If customers can't find something here, we give them other names of stores. We don't work on commission or anything."

Super Saturday provided one last push for businesses in Zionsville and beyond. The National Retail Federation estimates 142 million Americans shopped on Super Saturday.