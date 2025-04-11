Last-minute tax filing tips: What Hoosiers need to know before April 15

INDIANAPOLIS— With Tax Day right around the corner, it’s officially crunch time.

Whether you’re still gathering documents or haven’t filed at all, there’s still time to act and avoid penalties.

From federal guidance straight from the IRS to Indiana-specific advice from a local CPA, here’s what you need to know to stay on track before the April 15 deadline.

“You still have time to file,” says Stacy Engel, IRS spokesperson. “Returns can be filed electronically, which is the fastest, safest, and most accurate way to file."

5 KEY FEDERAL TIPS FROM THE IRS



File electronically for the fastest refund and fewest errors. File Form 4868 for an extension if you’re not ready—but pay what you can now to avoid penalties. Explore payment plans through your IRS online account or by submitting Form 9465. Check for credits you may still qualify for, like the $1,400 Recovery Rebate Credit or clean energy tax credits. Use trusted resources, like the IRS website and free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) centers, open through April 15.

“Even if you don’t think you’re required to file, it might be worth it,” Engel said. “You could be missing out on credits or a refund.”

For Hoosiers, there are a few state-specific details to keep in mind. Diana Ingemanson, CPA and tax strategist based in Indiana, shared her top insights.

“Even at the last minute, smart tax moves are possible,” said Ingemanson. “File something even if you have to extend."

Diana says to check for overlooked deductions.

Here are some Indiana-specific highlights:



Real Estate & Renters Deductions: Make sure you’re claiming either the property tax deduction or renter’s deduction if eligible.

529 College Savings Credit: Contribute up to $7,500 to an Indiana 529 plan and receive a 20% tax credit, worth up to $1,500 per year. Contributions can be made until April 15, 2025, for the 2024 tax year.

IRA & HSA Contributions: These also count through April 15, 2025 for 2024 returns—great for last-minute tax planning.

Diana's last-minute tips:

File something—even if you can’t pay yet. Use direct deposit for faster refunds. Don’t miss deductions like charitable donations, medical expenses, home office, and mileage. Max out your IRA or HSA if you haven’t already. Self-employed? Use the Qualified Business Income (QBI) deduction. Double-check your filing status to ensure it’s correct. Beware of scams—the IRS will never call or text you. Check your eligibility for credits, like the Child Tax Credit or education credits. Gather all your income forms, including W-2s and 1099s, to avoid filing mismatches. Stay calm if you’re behind—file this year, then work with a pro to catch up on prior years.

“I’ve had clients call me who are behind three to five years,” Ingemanson said. “I just congratulate them for taking the first step because the goal is to get them current and then help them stay proactive in 2025.”

Whether you’re caught up, a little behind, or way behind, there’s one message both experts agree on: Don’t freeze.

“Taxes don’t have to be stressful, even if it’s last minute,” Ingemanson said. “The IRS gives you grace when you communicate and act.”

Need help? Visit IRS.gov or connect with a trusted CPA.