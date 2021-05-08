Last surviving Marine of the USS Indianapolis sinking dies at 96

INDIANAPOLIS — Edgar Harrell, the last surviving Marine of the USS Indianapolis sinking, has passed away at the age of 96.

According to USS Indianapolis, Ed was a beloved crew member who traveled the world sharing the story of his ship and shipmates.

"He joined the crew as a sea-going marine in 1944, meaning he was one of the best of the best," the group posted on Facebook. "During his time aboard the ship, he helped guard components of the atomic bomb. After the torpedoing, he was a hero amongst his shipmates."

Edgar and fellow shipmate, James Smith, both passed away this week, meaning there are now only five surviving crew members from the USS Indianapolis tragedy.

"Of course, we’ll miss his passionate telling of the rescue story, and how he felt the Lord’s comfort throughout the ordeal," the group posted.