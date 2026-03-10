'Last throughout the whole summer': Indianapolis DPW begins higher effectiveness pothole repair

INDIANAPOLIS — For drivers who have driven down Arlington Avenue lately, they know the ride is anything but smooth.

"It's awful. The potholes are terrible," Indianapolis driver Tyler Lockwood told WRTV. "Ever since we got that rain a little bit ago, it seemed like the water pushed the concrete out of there, so they just need to be patched up. It's bad."

Indianapolis Department of Public Works crews worked to patch potholes along Arlington Avenue and across the city on Tuesday. Warmer weather has allowed asphalt plants to reopen, enabling crews to use hot mix asphalt, a more effective and longer-lasting patching material.

Adam Pinsker of the Indianapolis Department of Public Works said crews are also utilizing other techniques in some areas.

"Strip patching is also taking place in certain parts of town where you kind of get under the road. You kind of look at the road as almost like a cake. And the deeper you go, the more potholes you can get," explained Pinsker. "So when we do strip patching, we kind of go about an inch or two into the concrete. And that kind of knocks out 10, 15, 20 or more potholes at once."

The goal of that work is to provide repairs that last well beyond the spring season.

"You'll start to see a long segment of blacktop. Basically, what that is, is that's been strip patched, and that's using the hot mix," Pinsker explained. "That should last us throughout the whole summer and maybe into the fall if we're lucky. This all depends on weather."

For residents wondering when crews will reach their neighborhood, Pinsker said the city divides paving work by district, with managers and supervisors assessing conditions in each area. He also shares how residents can report problem spots.

"There's one tool you can use called the Mayor's Action Center. You can either call them or go online, and you can file a complaint if you have a really bad area," Pinsker said.

You can find a link to that resource by clicking the link here.

