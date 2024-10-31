Late patient receives tribute from favorite band with help from hospital teacher

INDIANAPOLIS — A program teacher at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital is being recognized for going above and beyond for a young patient.

Keyauna West was 17 when she was diagnosed with aplastic anemia — a rare blood condition when your bone marrow can't make enough new blood cells for your body to work normally.

She dreamed of using her Make-A-Wish to see her favorite rock band "Pearl jam" and meet its members.

Peyton Manning Children's Hospital

Sadly, Keyauna passed away in January before she got the chance.

However, Heather Wiselogle, a program teacher at the hospital, was able to secure a rare personal dedication from the band's lead singer.

Eddie Vedder sang Keyauna's favorite song, "Nothingman," as a tribute and created a memorable moment for her family.

Peyton Manning Children's Hospital

"Keyauna was a very special student to me - as all are - and so when Paige reached out with this request I didn't think for a second. I wasn't Keyauna's teacher per say any longer because we sadly lost her in January, but right away I was honored to be asked to be a part of that request to Eddie Vetter and Pearl Jam," Wiselogle said.

On Wednesday, the family reunited with Wiselogle to thank her.

"Heather went above and beyond to make sure that even though Keyauna didn't get to meet Eddie Vetter, Eddie Vetter got to meet her," Paige Woodard, Keyauna's sister said/

Keyauna's family presented the BEE ((Be Extraordinary Everyday) award to Wiselogle, which recognizes non-nursing associates.