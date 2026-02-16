Lawmakers approve amended bill that would shorten early voting in Hoosier State

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Senate Elections Committee approved an amendment to House Bill 1359 that would shorten the state's early voting period from 28 days before the election to 16 days on Monday. The amended bill passed without public testimony.

The bill regarding election ballot procedures would take effect as soon as the May 2026 primary.

WRTV

Those against the amendment say that the restriction would impact Hoosiers' ability to cast their vote.

The group, "All In For Democracy," opposes the early-voting amendment, saying it's an effort to suppress voter participation.

The Indiana Democratic Party released this statement in response to the amended bill's passage:

“After 20+ years in charge, all Indiana Republicans have delivered are out-of-control utility bills and taxpayer-funded handouts to billionaires. They know Hoosiers are sick of it and the only way they can stay in power this November is if they make it harder to vote.”



“Indiana’s elections are safe and secure with the current 28 day window of early voting. There’s no good explanation to cut that period in half. This is a desperate, last-ditch attempt of a failing political party trying to hold onto power when they know they’ve lost the support of the people.”

The full Senate could vote on House Bill 1359 this week. If it passes, then it goes back to the house for approval.

