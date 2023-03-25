Lawrence PD investigating fatal single-car crash

LAWRENCE — Lawrence Police Department is investigating after a person was killed in a single car crash early Saturday morning.

According to police, officials were called to the area of Oaklandon Road just south of Fox Road just after midnight to investigate a crash at a small bridge.

Police believe the driver was traveling northbound on Oaklandon Road, when the vehicle veered off-road and struck a small cement bridge guardrail.

The driver was pronounce dead at the scene by first responding medics. The driver has not yet been identified.

Police are investigating the crash but do not believe the driver was impaired and speculate that weather was a contributing factor.

This is a developing story.