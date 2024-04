LAWRENCE — Lawrence Police Department is searching for a missing 26-year-old man.

Nicholas Lockard, 26, is described as 5 feet 9 inches and 250 pounds. At this time, he has short hair.

Police said he was last seen on April 15 in the area of E. 46th Street and N. Post Road.

It is believed that Lockard is without his medication and could potentially need it soon.

If located, police said do not approach Nicholas and to contact 911 as he could possibly be startled easily.