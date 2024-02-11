Lawrence police seeking public’s help in locating missing 7-year-old boy

LAWRENCE — Lawrence police are asking for help locating a missing child who is said to be endangered.

7-year-old Jonathan Scism was last seen in the Winding Ridge neighborhood near E. 56th Street and Carroll Road in Lawrence.

Jonathan is described as 4’ and 60 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue sweatpants with green and white stripes and a blue t-shirt.

Lawrence Police

Jonathan is believed to be in danger and in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or the Lawrence Police Department at 317-545-7575.