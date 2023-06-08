Lawrence residents hope community meeting will put a stop to recent string of violence

LAWRENCE — For the second time this week, neighbors in Lawrence are having to deal with crime in its community.

“For the most part, it’s pretty quiet. It’s a nice neighborhood — a family neighborhood,” Jessica McAllister said.

McAllister says she has lived in Winding Ridge since 2019 and up until recently, it has been a quiet neighborhood.

“Since the pool opened, we have had a bunch of kids hanging out there, playing loud music and driving by with loud music,” McAllister said.

According to Lawrence Police, officers were called to the pool for a disturbance.

There was a very large gathering that neighbors say prompted the H.O.A. to shut down the pool for safety issues.

On Tuesday morning, Lawrence Police say someone fired multiple shots at a home on Greenside Drive, located in the neighborhood. The home is now riddled with bullet holes.

WRTV

“Nobody wants to wake up like that — 6:10 a.m. and it isn’t fireworks,” Monte Young said at a standing-room only community meeting Wednesday night.

WRTV

The Lawrence Police Department called on parents to know what their kids are doing in hopes of shutting the crime down.

“We had a situation here at the park. Some of this is tying over from that situation. What they are doing is going to different places, and we need to stop that,” Commander Tracey Cantrell with the Lawrence Police Department said.

Cantrell is referring to an incident at Lawrence Community Park where the department says three people were shot on Sunday night.

Police say officers will work overtime to help patrol the neighborhood.

“Honestly, it’s the responsibility of all of us. Even when we have people come visit us from outside of the neighborhood, we need to know who we are inviting,” McAllister said.

Residents who live in Winding Ridge tell WRTV that its community pool will reopen on Friday with added safety measures.

