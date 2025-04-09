Leadership Brownsburg Academy gives residents an in-depth look at their hometown

BROWNSBURG — Hendricks County residents got an up close look at how the Brownsburg Fire Territory operates on Tuesday.

It’s part of Leadership Brownsburg Academy, a free eight-session seminar designed for residents ready to take the next step in being community leaders and improving quality of life.

It’s the third year of the program.

The sessions take place once a month through October.

A couple dozen participants attended the Fire Territory session on Tuesday.

“We cover and are representative of Brown Township, Lincoln Township and Brownsburg. We actually report to all three of those government entities," Fire Marshal Paul Hudson said.

The session is interactive.

Participants get to test equipment, try on gear, put out fires and use the fire hose.

“We get to spend some time actually looking at the equipment, looking at some of the toys. Get some hands on experience with what we do," Hudson said.

Leadership Brownsburg Academy

Nayan Jani lives in Brownsburg with his parents, wife and two children.

He’s eager to learn more about the town he’s called home for 25 years.

“Just to learn a little more about our community. To learn about the different departments and see what they all do," Jani said.

Hudson says he wants people to have a better understanding of where their tax dollars are going.

“So they know when they see us out on the street, they have a better idea of what we’re doing. They understand what’s involved in our job and it makes our job a little easier if members of the community really do understand at a slightly deeper level what it is we’re out there doing for them," he said.

The next Leadership Brownsburg Academy session is Tuesday, May 13.

It will cover Brownsburg Parks.