Learn to Save a Life: Free Training on Responding to Opioid Overdoses

INDIANAPOLIS— If you've ever wondered how you can help in a life-or-death situation involving an opioid overdose, there’s a free opportunity for you to learn how to make a difference.

Overdose Lifeline, an Indianapolis-based nonprofit, is hosting training at the Center Township Trustee’s Office on Fall Creek Parkway from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan 27.

It aims to educate community members on how to recognize and respond to opioid overdoses with naloxone, a life-saving medication.

Opioid overdoses are an ongoing crisis in Indiana, and the opioid health crisis continues to affect communities across the U.S. Naloxone, also known by its brand name Narcan, is a medication that can reverse the effects of opioid overdoses if administered promptly.

WATCH | Learn how to save a life using naxolene

Center township hosting naloxone training event to prevent overdose deaths

"If they aren't able to stay awake, unresponsive when you rub their sternum, not breathing or if they've started to turn blue that's sure signs of a potential overdose," said Justin Phillips, Overdose Lifeline Founder. "Narcan is not harmful so if it's not an opioid overdose it won't cause any harm to administer it."

"I believe the last report from the Centers for Disease Control showed Indiana at a 19% reduction so I do think we've made some progress," said Philips. "We still need to be aware because almost every substance acquired illegally has fentanyl."

According to Overdose Lifeline officials, you never know when someone in your community may need naloxone—whether it’s a friend, family member, or even a stranger. By learning how to use naloxone and keeping it with you, you’re putting yourself in a position to save lives.

This training, which is completely free, will cover crucial topics including



How to recognize the signs of an opioid overdose

How to properly administer naloxone

What to expect after administering naloxone

The current state of addiction and overdose rates in Indiana

How addiction affects the brain and the role stigma plays in hindering recovery

Additionally, the training will address how shame and stigma around addiction can create barriers to recovery, often leaving those suffering from addiction without the support they need.