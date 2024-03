INDIANAPOLIS — Legendary Hoosier author and IPS alum Dan Wakefield has died. He was 91.

Wakefield, best known for his novels "Going All The Way" and "Starting Over" which were turned into movies, was a 1950 graduate of Shortridge High School.

In 2016, Wakefield was honored with a park at 61st Street and Broadway being named after him.

Wakefield is an IPS Hall of Fame and Shortridge High School Hall of Fame member.