Legends mural unveiled at Bicentennial Unity Plaza

INDIANAPOLIS — The portraits of 43 Hoosier legends are now displayed on the east wall of the Steak 'n Shake building overlooking the new Bicentennial Unity Plaza.

The fourth and final mural in the Bicentennial Legends Series was unveiled on Friday by Pacers Sports & Entertainment, the Indy Arts Council and the Capital Improvement Board.

The mural, painted by Chicago-based artist Anna Murphy, features 43 Hoosiers that played a significant role in shaping the city between 1820 and 2020. Each person was hand-picked by a 40-person committee over six months. The list only included those that have passed away.

WRTV

Legends were chosen by their strong connection to the city, accomplishments that benefited the common good, memorable personal stories, and an inspirational legacy to Indianapolis.

WRTV The mural features Hoosier legends like Hoagie Carmichael, Madam CJ Walker, Sam Jones, Eli Lilly, President Benjamin Harrison, Tony Hulman, Slick Leonard, James Whitcomb Riley, Kurt Vonnegut, Julia Carson, John Wooden, Richard Lugar, and Bill Hudnut —just to Name a Few.

"We have some great murals in town, there's no doubt about it," Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO, Rick Fuson said. "But the fact that we could find a way to do a mural that has 43 of our forefathers on whose shoulders we stand. This is a group that has made Indianapolis such that guys like me want to spend their whole life here."

In addition to the 43 portraits, Murphy's design includes the carnation, the tulip tree, the zinna and the peony, which have all served as Indiana's official state flower.

WRTV

You can view a full list of the 43 legends and their significance, here.