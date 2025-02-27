Lending a Paw: Hopper the facility dog joins staff at Center Grove Schools

GREENWOOD— Students at Center Grove Schools have a new staff member who is stealing hearts, and he’s covered in fur.

Hopper, a nearly three-year-old yellow Labrador Retriever, is a trained facility dog making a big impact on students and staff.

Hopper was placed with the school district through the Indiana Canine Assistance Network (ICAN), a nonprofit that certifies and trains service dogs.

His journey began in a correctional facility where he worked with incarcerated individuals before he was matched with Center Grove Schools. Now he spends his days comforting students and providing emotional support across 10 different school buildings.

wrtv facility dog at center grove schools

"I first met Hopper in November at the Pendleton Correctional Facility, where ICAN works with incarcerated individuals to train the dogs," said Christy Berger, one of his caretakers. "Our superintendent and I spent a couple of days there learning how to work best with him."

According to Christy Berger with Student Services, Hopper helps ease student anxiety, making school a more welcoming and supportive place.

"Hopper has been instrumental in helping our students manage their emotions," said Berger. "Just the other day, a student was upset on the playground and when Hopper arrived she calmed down and was able to return to recess."

wrtv facility dog at center grove schools

Hopper offers both emotional support and help with movement to students and staff.

"When a student is upset he may place his head on their lap," said Berger. "If a student looks tired in class, Hopper can gently nudge their leg to help them stay alert and engaged."

Students at Center Grove Middle School North say they look forward to Hopper’s visits, describing him as energetic, expressive and loving.

Hopper has quickly become a beloved part of the school community, with students and staff treating him like family.

For those who can’t get enough of Hopper, he even has his own Instagram and Facebook pages where you can follow his adventures.

