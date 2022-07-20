Leo's Eatery opens third location in McCordsville

It’s no secret Hancock County has been in a state of constant growth and today and new locally owned eatery is celebrating their grand opening.

This is the third Leo’s Eatery location to open, this one in Hancock County.

Brother and sister duo Keith White and Stephanie White-Longworth opened their first location in Greenfield in 2019.

“We like to say we are a market and an eatery and we do happen to sell fuel which is a convenience factor for our customers,” White-Longworth said.

They named it after their father who instilled in them hard work and giving back to the community.

From groceries, local gifts and a scratch made kitchen Leo’s wants to be a convenient place for its customers.

Their head chef Matt Chappell said their main goal is making their customers lives easier.

“Convenience doesn’t have to equal speed, it can equal ease and that’s kind of the way we approach convenience so if we are a convenience store, we are more like a convenient store,” Chappell said.

They consider themselves an eatery that also sells fuel making it a one stop shop for their customers.

On July 20th they will host their grand opening from 1:00 to 7:00.

