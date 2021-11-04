Let the 'gourd' times roll: Elephant at Indy Zoo helps clean up after ZooBoo with giant pumpkin smash

INDIANAPOLIS — As the fun of ZooBoo and all things Halloween officially came to a close at the Indianapolis Zoo, so did a giant pumpkin under the foot of one very large elephant Wednesday morning.

The 16-year-old male African elephant, known as Kedar, tested his strength and appetite in the cleanup effort against the Zoo's featured giant pumpkin by smashing it to smithereens.

Not only is pumpkin a delicious treat for elephants and many other animals, but the 8,000 lb. Kedar, wasted no time stomping and savoring it.

The 850 lb. pumpkin was grown and donated by Steve and Kathy Strickler of Bloomington and was on display at the Zoo in "Pumpkin Town" as part of ZooBoo's 40th year.