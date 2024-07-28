‘Let Them Talk’ Sneakerball celebrates a safe, successful summer for Indy’s youth

INDIANAPOLIS — An end-of-summer celebration held in Indianapolis on Saturday night congratulated members of the city’s youth on a safe and successful summer.

“Let Them Talk” spent the summer holding events that gave teens a safe place to hang out at during the summer while also encouraging them to have uncomfortable conversations about youth violence.

Since the events began, "Let Them Talk" has reached nearly 200 kids, from practicing TikTok dance moves to playing games. Kids tell WRTV that small, intimate conversations make them feel safe and not judged.

Saturday’s Sneakerball, held at the Municipal Gardens, was a chance for both leaders and kids to celebrate their hard work.

“A lot of the time we hear about the bad things they’re doing and never celebrate the good things they’re doing,” organizer Anthony Battle said.

Kids could enjoy a dance floor, DJ, photo booths, dinner and desserts. The event also provided resources on mental health, tutoring and college readiness.

“Our kids are struggling in the city of Indianapolis, and Indiana as a whole. We are doing our part by giving them a space and celebrating them,” Battle said.

The event was sponsored by the Marion County Youth Violence Prevention Coalition and the JD Finish Line Foundation.

For more information on “Let Them Talk,” click here.