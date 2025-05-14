INDIANAPOLIS — Level Up 31 aims to improve traffic safety and alleviate congestion on Indy’s north side.

The project is focused on reducing the frequency of crashes, specifically rear-end crashes.

INDOT

This comes at a time of population growth in Hamilton County.

Since 2016, Carmel’s population has increased by 12.8%, and Westfield’s population has increased by 59.3%.

“There was unprecedented growth in the area. Increase in population. Higher traffic volumes, so this project, the goal is to combat that and provide a safer, smoother commute and drive in this area," Natalie Garret with the Indiana Department of Transportation said.

INDOT held a public hearing on Tuesday for those who wished to learn more about the project.

“How it’s gonna affect the flow. How’s it’s gonna affect how much downtime there is. We seem to have the smallest change of all the other exits," Elizabeth Weber said.

Weber lives off of 111th Street. Not only does she drive in the area, but she also runs over and under U.S. 31.

“I do appreciate the marked crosswalks. I do appreciate the opportunity to have the large areas to run underneath at 106th, the sidewalk is very large and it’s quite generous on the 111th overpass as well," she said.

Robert Plank also lives in the area and says he’s pleasantly surprised with some of the anticipated improvements.

“They’ve alleviated a lot of my concerns. The pinch point, currently where 31 north goes down to one lane, they’re going to allow it to be two lanes again," Plank said.

Construction on the project will begin this summer/fall and continue through the summer of 2027.

INDOT says crews will work on:

•Ramp widening

•Southbound U.S. 31 improvements

•106th Street modifications

Drivers can expect lane and ramp closures in the next few months.

You can learn more about the project here.