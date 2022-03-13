Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Levi Galvez, 6, smiles after IMPD officers, his teacher and others visited the parking garage outside Riley Hospital for Children on March 12, 2022. Provided Photo/Geovani Galvez

Levi Galvez, 6, smiles after IMPD officers, his teacher and others visited the parking garage outside Riley Hospital for Children on March 12, 2022. Provided Photo/Geovani Galvez

Levi Galvez, 6, smiles after IMPD officers, his teacher and others visited the parking garage outside Riley Hospital for Children on March 12, 2022. Provided Photo/Geovani Galvez

Levi Galvez, 6, smiles after IMPD officers, his teacher and others visited the parking garage outside Riley Hospital for Children on March 12, 2022. Provided Photo/Geovani Galvez

Levi Galvez, 6, smiles after IMPD officers, his teacher and others visited the parking garage outside Riley Hospital for Children on March 12, 2022. Provided Photo/Geovani Galvez

Levi Galvez, 6, smiles after IMPD officers, his teacher and others visited the parking garage outside Riley Hospital for Children on March 12, 2022. Provided Photo/Geovani Galvez

Prev 1 / Ad Next