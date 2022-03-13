Watch
Light it Up for Levi: IMPD, community support 6-year-old

Levi Galvez recently got a bone marrow transplant.

Levi Galvez, 6, is recovering from a bone marrow transplant earlier this month. To brighten his day IMPD officers, his teacher and others visited the parking garage outside Riley Hospital for Children with headlights on to "Light it Up for Levi."

Levi Galvez, 6, smiles after IMPD officers, his teacher and others visited the parking garage outside Riley Hospital for Children on March 12, 2022.
Levi Galvez, 6, smiles after IMPD officers, his teacher and others visited the parking garage outside Riley Hospital for Children on March 12, 2022.Photo by: Provided Photo/Geovani Galvez
Levi Galvez, 6, smiles after IMPD officers, his teacher and others visited the parking garage outside Riley Hospital for Children on March 12, 2022.Photo by: Provided Photo/Geovani Galvez
Levi Galvez, 6, smiles after IMPD officers, his teacher and others visited the parking garage outside Riley Hospital for Children on March 12, 2022.Photo by: Provided Photo/Geovani Galvez
Levi Galvez, 6, smiles after IMPD officers, his teacher and others visited the parking garage outside Riley Hospital for Children on March 12, 2022.Photo by: Provided Photo/Geovani Galvez
Levi Galvez, 6, smiles after IMPD officers, his teacher and others visited the parking garage outside Riley Hospital for Children on March 12, 2022.Photo by: Provided Photo/Geovani Galvez

