Weather cancels Indy 500 practice at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Indy 500 practice was canceled Monday after lightning was detected near Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Fans were ordered to exit grandstands and seek shelter as storms moved through the area.

"Lightning has been detected in the vicinity of the Speedway," IMS posted on Facebook. "Please exit the grandstands in an orderly fashion and seek shelter. You should implement your personal safety plan."

Officials canceled the remainder of Monday's practice session due to the weather conditions.

The cancellation affects teams' preparation for the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 scheduled for Sunday.

Practice and qualifying sessions leading up to the race are regularly impacted by severe weather conditions during Indiana's stormy spring season.