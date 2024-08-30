Lightning strike starts residence fire in Greenwood

GREENWOOD — Officials are investigating a large fire that is believed to be caused by a lightning strike in Greenwood on Thursday.

Crews with the Greenwood Fire Department responded to the 500 block of Alton Drive on reports of a structure fire just before 5 p.m.

Initial reports said the garage and side of house were on fire, according to GFD.

Upon arrival, crews were met with fire coming from the roof. They immediately started fighting the fire.

GFD says crews on scene reported a partial collapse of the garage roof at 5:10 p.m. The fire was under control by 5:51 p.m.

The fire is believed to have been started by a lightning strike, officials said.

No civilians or first responders were injured in the fire.

GFD was assisted by the White River Township Fire Department and the American Red Cross.

WATCH | WRTV's latest headlines