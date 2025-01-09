Lil Wayne announces five-city tour, kicking off in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Hip-hop icon Lil Wayne is set to embark on a five-city tour, starting at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on February 27. Joining him will be multi-platinum artist Quavo and emerging talent Anella Herim.

This concert marks Lil Wayne's return to Indianapolis since his performance at the NBA Crossover during the NBA All-Star Weekend in 2024.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on January 10 and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or the Gainbridge Fieldhouse box office.