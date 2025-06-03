Lil Wayne is coming to Ruoff Music Center on his ‘Tha Carter VI’ tour

NOBLESVILLE – Lil Wayne is bringing his ‘Tha Carter VI’ tour to Ruoff Music Center this summer.

The tour features special guest Tyga and Belly Gang Kushington on Sunday, August 17, celebrating over 20 years of his Tha Carter album series.

Fans can look forward to the release of Lil Wayne's album, Tha Carter VI, which will drop on June 6 and is available for pre-order now.

Ticket info

Artist presale: Starts Wednesday, June 4

General tickets: Go on sale Friday, June 6, at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com

VIP Packages

For those wanting a special experience, a variety of VIP packages will be available, offering premium tickets, limited-edition posters, early entry into the venue, and more. For additional details, visit granted.co.