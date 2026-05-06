Lilly to invest additional $4.5 billion across Indiana manufacturing sites

LEBANON, Ind. (WRTV) — Eli Lilly and Company announced Wednesday it will invest an additional $4.5 billion across two of its Lebanon sites, pushing the company’s total state capital expansion commitments since 2020 to more than $21 billion.

The investment covers Lilly Lebanon API, one of the company’s future active pharmaceutical ingredient sites, and Lilly Lebanon Advanced Therapies — the company’s first dedicated genetic medicine manufacturing facility.

Lilly Lebanon Advanced Therapies is designed to support both clinical and commercial production of advanced therapies that target disease at the genetic level.

That facility, which opened Wednesday, will include a full spectrum of genetic medicine modalities, from research-stage development through large-scale commercial supply.

Lebanon described as ‘center of Lilly’s US expansion’

Lilly on Wednesday said Lebanon serves as the” cornerstone of Lilly’s domestic manufacturing buildout.”

In 2024, the company announced plans to produce both Zepbound and Mounjaro — the most prescribed injectable medications for weight management and type 2 diabetes, respectively — at its Lebanon API site.

Wednesday’s investment further expands that commitment. The Lebanon API site will also support planned production of Foundayo (orforglipron), Lilly’s first FDA-approved, once-daily pill for weight loss that can be taken without food or water restrictions, and retatrutide, an investigational triple hormone receptor agonist in late-stage development for obesity and cardiometabolic disease.

CEO and Chair of Lilly David Ricks said in a release that the company’s “legacy of firsts” in the Hoosier State continues with the investment.

“From genetic medicines that could one day prevent disease at its source, to Foundayo, a pill making weight loss treatment accessible to millions, we are not just discovering the medicines of the future — we are building the world’s most advanced plants to make them” Ricks said. “When our Lebanon API site opens in 2027, it will be the largest API production site in U.S. history, a commitment we chose to build here, at home.”

The Lebanon campus will eventually include three facilities: Lilly Lebanon Advanced Therapies, Lilly Lebanon API, and the Lilly Medicine Foundry.