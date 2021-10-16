Limestone sculpture honors retirement village staffers

INDIANAPOLIS — Gratitude, literally carved in stone. A limestone sculpture was unveiled on Friday honoring healthcare workers at Hoosier Village Retirement Community.

The residents of Hoosier Village were grateful for the service and the dedication of staff members at the retirement community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, so they commissioned a sculpture to be a permanent reminder of their appreciation.

Three artists worked together on the project, and one of them said they're ready for more assignments like this, as well as more community input.

Hoosier Village commissioned the sculpture without knowing what it would look like. They left that up to the sculptors.

The limestone was donated by the Bybee Stone Company in Ellettsville.