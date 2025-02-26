Lincoln Tech launches HVAC program to help address technician shortage

INDIANAPOLIS — HVAC Technicians are in high demand and the need is only expected to grow. In October, Lincoln Tech launched a new training program to help address that need.

Sixty students are currently enrolled in the program and will be job ready in about a year. Throughout the 52-week program, they'll gain hands-on experience for residential and commercial HVAC repair, as well as for energy efficiency auditing.

The Hoosier state, much like the rest of the country, is facing a skills gap. Employers are finding it hard to fill positions quickly and with qualified candidates. People are leaving the workforce for different jobs or retirement. In Indiana, the HVAC Industry is projected to add 8,000 technicians by 2030 and a nationwide that number will be about 425,000 by 2033.

"Demand, right now there’s a huge demand for HVAC technicians so both for the new residential and then also commercial side and many companies are moving over to more EPA efficient systems and so this is to help them get prepared," said Darrell Lashley, the campus president at Lincoln Tech.

More than 42,000 job openings are projected each year over the next decade.

