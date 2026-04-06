Lineup for 2026 Indy Film Fest announced

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — The Indy Film Fest is right around the corner, and organizers announced the festival’s lineup of screenings for 2026.

This year’s edition will feature more than 70 films from 17 countries. Organizers say the roster includes five world premieres and more than 15 movies made in Indiana.

Indy Film Fest Executive Director Dan Moore says his team is excited to showcase independent films for the 23rd year.

“We are looking forward to a week of cinematic connection, where audiences don’t just watch stories, they feel them,” Moore said. “I love the Indy Film Fest because it’s a place where conversations spark and creativity takes center stage or screen.”

This year’s theme is “We Glow in the Dark.” The festival is expanding to include a second venue — Dance Kaleidoscope inside the Factory Arts District in the Windsor Park neighborhood.

The Opening Night is April 22 and features the film “CAROLINA CAROLINE,” starring Samara Weaving, Kyra Sedgwick, and Kyle Gallner.

“A young woman skips her small town — in search of her estranged mother — alongside a charismatic con man on the run from the law,” the movie’s synopsis reads. “The duo leaves a wave of crime and passion behind them as they hustle their way through the Southeast.”

The full lineup can be viewed on Indy Film Fest’s website, but some other notable titles include:

An afterparty will celebrate the festival’s opening at the Mayfair Taproom from 8 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are $10.

Tickets to individual screenings start at $15. All-festival passes are $100 and include access to all screenings with seats still available.

The 2026 Indy Film Fest runs from April 22 to April 26. Kan-Kan Cinema will also host film screenings.