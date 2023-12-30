Holiday events you can or can't catch into the New Year

INDIANAPOLIS — Holiday festivities are coming to an end in Indianapolis —Although, you may be looking forward to the more quiet and frugal months ahead.

Here is a list of events in the Circle City that will soon see its last days of the season, with some ending sooner than others:

Ending in 2023

Christmas at the Zoo

The Indianapolis Zoo held Christmas at the Zoo for its 55th year. The last day to attend is Dec. 30 from 5-10 p.m.

Christmas Nights of Lights at the Indiana State Fairgrounds

You have until New Years Eve to drive through the Christmas Lights at the Indiana State Fairground. Reservations are still open for this weekend from 6-10 p.m.

Open in 2024

Winterslide at the Indianapolis Children's Museum

A holiday favorite for the kiddos, the WinterSlide at the Indianapolis Children's Museum leaves on Jan. 7 but the WinterFaire will last until Feb. 11.

Winter Lights at Newfields

The Winter Lights at Newfields will last a week into the new year. You can still visit until Jan. 7.

Jingle Rails at the Eiteljorg

An annual favorite, Jingle Rails will be open until Jan. 15, 2024 and is included with regular museum admission. Members are free. Children ages four and under have free admission.

Ice Skating at Elevance Health Rink on Bicentennial Unity Plaza

Ice skating at Bicentennial Unity Plaza debuted this year in downtown Indy and was a major attraction. The Ice Rink will remain open until Jan. 21, 2024.