LIST | What Hoosier voters need to know ahead of the 2024 election

INDIANAPOLIS — Election Day is just under two weeks away.

Not only will Hoosiers be voting for the President of the United States, but candidates for governor and Congress as well.

WRTV has compiled a list of important information you may need to know ahead of the election.

Early Voting

Early voting began on Oct. 8 and will last until Nov. 4.

Several satellite locations will be open across Marion County to help voters cast their ballot before the election.

Early voting will start on Oct. 26 at the following locations:



Decatur Township Government Center

Franklin Township Government Center

MSD Lawrence Education & Community Center

Perry Township Government Center

International Marketplace Coalition

St. Luke’s United Methodist Church

Thatcher Park Community Center

Warren Township Government Center

For hours of the voting centers or more information, click here.

Hamilton County early voting map

Hamilton County is working to make it easier for voters to see where and when they can cast their ballot.

The Election Office recently teamed up with the Hamilton County Geo Hub to build a new interactive map that allows voters to find the early voting locations nearest to them.

For more information or to view the map, click here.

Rare question on this year’s ballot

Indiana's ballot begins with this question: "Shall the Constitution of the State of Indiana be amended to remove the state superintendent of public instruction from the list of officeholders who shall discharge the powers and duties of the governor if the office of the governor and lieutenant governor are both vacant?"

The question concerns the Superintendent of Public Instruction, a position which no longer exists after Jennifer McCormick's term ended in 2021. It was replaced with the Secretary of Education, which is appointed by the governor.

Constitutional amendments are rare in Indiana because they cannot be proposed as a referendum from voters, only as measures from lawmakers.

For more information, click here.

False information in political ads

One expert WRTV spoke with says you should be skeptical about what political ads are saying.

"These political ads, their number one intention is not to inform you, it's to sway you to support their candidates,” Nicolas Casas, who studies misinformation at Indiana University Northwest, said.

His biggest piece of advice is to consider the context of all political ads regardless of party affiliation.

"A lot of times, political attack ads are coming from a snippet of a longer video or an audio clip,” Casas said. “Or they may be quoting someone, maybe they said something for 10 seconds or they could be clipping something from a larger interview that comes from the written word.

To read more about how to spot false information in political ads, click here.

Election Day

You can find a full list of polling locations in your county at the Indiana Voters website. You can also search by address by visiting: https://indiana.votinginfotool.org/.

Majority of polling locations on Nov. 5 will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

What to expect and bring with you:

Before signing the poll list and casting a ballot, you must present a government-issued photo ID to verify your identity. A valid ID for voting purposes must:

1. Include the voter’s name, which must confirm—not necessary to be identical - to the name on the individual's voter registration record.

2. Include a photograph of the individual.

3. Except for certain military and veterans' documents, or a Native American Indian tribe or band recognized by the US government, include an expiration date that shows the ID current or expired after November 8, 2022.

4. Be issued by the State of Indiana or the U.S. Government.

