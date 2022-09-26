LISTEN: Richmond K-9 Officer Seara Burton's emotional 10-42 final call

The procession carrying Richmond K-9 Officer Seara Burton to Crown Hill Cemetery stopped in front of the Richmond Police Department on Monday for her final 10-42.
Listen to the emotional call in the video player above.
"On August 10, 2022, Richmond Police Department K-9 Officer Seara Burton answered her final call.
After being shot in the line of duty on August 10, 2022 and following an incredibly strong and valiant 39 days, K-9 officer Seara Burton succumbed to her injuries on September 18, 2022.
Scripture says in John 15:13 — "Greater love hath no man than this, than a man lay down his life for his friends."
K-9 officer Burton demonstrated commitment, professionalism and dedication every moment of every day and proudly wore her badge as a warrior for her community.
Thank you for your service, Seara.
Your bravery and your commitment to your department and your profession as a K-9 officer. You have gone home now for the final time.
K-9 Officer Seara Burton. K-9-2 of the Richmond Police Department is 10-42."
TOP STORIES: Richmond K-9 officer Seara Burton dies 5 weeks after being shot in the line of duty | Man accused of shooting Richmond officer Seara Burton extradited to Indiana | Man accused of shooting Officer Burton also fired at 2 other cops | Friends, colleagues share more about officer Seara Burton | Richmond police warn of scam using officer Seara Burton's name