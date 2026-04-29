Livestreaming pedestrian struck in car-SUV crash west of Centerville

CENTERVILLE — A livestreaming pedestrian was struck Tuesday afternoon in a car-SUV crash at a rural U.S. 40 intersection about 3 miles west of Centerville, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release issued Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday at U.S. 40 and Hildabrand Road.

Pedestrian Isaiah Marquis Thomas, driver Joyce Nicole Deloney and a juvenile passenger were taken to Reid Health in Richmond with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Social media reports say Thomas was livestreaming while walking westbound as part of a fundraising effort for underprivileged children, and the crash was captured live on Twitch. WRTV asked the sheriff’s office to confirm the information.

Wayne County Emergency Communications received multiple 911 calls reporting the crash. A preliminary investigation indicated a 2000 silver Buick LeSabre car, driven by Jerry Eugene Plummer, struck the rear of a 2017 blue Mazda CX-5 SUV, driven by Deloney, pushing it into Thomas.

The release said deputies arrived on scene within minutes, along with Centerville Fire/Rescue and Reid Health EMS.

Thomas, 28, is from Philadelphia, Pa. Deloney, 47, is from Richmond. Plummer, 82, is from Connersville. A juvenile passenger was also in Plummer’s vehicle. The full extent of the injuries for Thomas, Deloney and the juvenile were not known.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said it has not yet completed its investigation.

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