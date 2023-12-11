Local and national leaders meet in Indianapolis for crime reduction summit

INDIANAPOLIS—Indianapolis is the center of the country's search for solutions to gun violence. Over the next few days, law enforcement, prosecutors and community leaders from across the country are all here. They're discussing strategies that are working to address violent crime. It's a federal summit.

U.S Attorney General Merrick Garland spoke to attendees Monday morning.

“The Justice Department will do everything in our power to support law enforcement and their families,” Attorney General Garland said.

Local officials plan to tackle topics specific to Indianapolis like illegally obtained firearms, violence among teens and recruiting officers.

WRTV

“We know that when officers are safe and supported communities are safer too,” Attorney Garland added.

Monday Attorney general Garland announced the Violent Crime Reduction Map. It serves as a one stop shop to help local agencies implement and develop strategies to prevent and respond to violent crime.

“What I would say is that there's always going to be more crime in the community than we can prosecute. So as prosecutors, job number one is always discretion. It's figuring out with the resources that were given. And we could always use more resources,” Zachary Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana said.

The road map helps connect jurisdictions with the information and resources they need to meet the challenges with reducing violent crime.

“There is no way that we can solve this problem alone and we have to work with state and local law enforcement agencies who have the primary responsibility of dealing with juvenile offenders,” U.S. Attorney Myers added.

