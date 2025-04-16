Local artist beautifying Indy neighborhoods with murals

INDIANAPOLIS— On Monday morning, Megan Jefferson is working on one of her latest murals.

“I just love working with spray paint and painting big. It’s a really amazing medium,” said Jefferson.

She’s working on a homeowner's fence.

“It is really cool. I think homeowners look at it as an opportunity to express themselves and come up with something that's unique for their space,” said Jefferson.

WRTV

This particular mural is going on Bob Helmsing’s property. He’s lived off Park Avenue near Broad Ripple for fifty years and wanted to add to his landscape.

“I think they’ll really like this,” said Helmsing.

He decided to reach out to Jefferson after he saw one of his neighbors had a mural painted by her.

“People have already seen what she’s done so far and they’re just aghast at how beautiful it is and how it adds to all the landscaping I’ve done already,” said Helmsing.

Mural by Megan Jefferson

Jefferson has lived in Indianapolis for twenty years. She does oil paintings and has a studio at the Harrison Center. She got into murals 15 years ago and started in the Meridian-Kessler neighborhood because it’s where she lives.

“I started working in this neighborhood about 10 years ago because it's my neighborhood and I saw walls that were chipping and I saw walls that really needed some love and just started to work with some of the business owners and come up with a plan to beautify them,” said Jefferson.

You can find her murals in almost every Indianapolis neighborhood on people’s garages, homes, and fences.

WRTV

“They do it out of joy for the neighborhood, they want to bring joy to the neighborhood, they want to look out their window and see flowers year-round because the winter can be long and cold,” said Jefferson.

And having her murals in her own neighborhood makes it a little more special.

She hopes it encourages people to get out and explore in their own neighborhoods. Jefferson says people use her murals for senior portraits, family photos, and wedding pictures.

“I hope that people just get a little unexpected surprise. I think that’s one of the coolest things is that murals provide just a bit of a surprise as you might come around the corner, as you might walk down an alleyway,” said Jefferson.

To find out more about Jefferson’s work you can visit this page.