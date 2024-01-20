Local artists put their skills to the test in the 11th annual ‘Comic Book in a Day Challenge’

FISHERS — Artists and comic book enthusiasts of all ages put their creativity skills to the test by making a comic book entirely from scratch in just an 8-hour timeframe.

Noblesville Creates hosted the 11th annual Comic Book in a Day Challenge on Saturday at Ignite Art Studio, and over 50 local contestants came out to channel their inner artist.

WRTV

The only requirement of the challenge was that finished comic books were between four to six pages.

Four professional artists will judge the artwork and select winners on Wednesday, Jan. 24. Contestants can win in several categories, including most professional, most polished, most ambitious and most creative.

WRTV

“We have all ages and skill levels here today, everywhere from close to the professional level to elementary school kids,” Aili McGill, Executive Director of Noblesville Creates, said.

McGill says once the artists are done drawing, the comic books will be published and put up on display at the art studio.

WRTV

“Everyone who is here today will be a published author by the end,” McGill said.

The Hamilton East Public Library was among the local sponsors to donate professional illustration markers, pencils and erasers to the contestants.

WRTV

Those at home can vote for their favorite comic book to win the ‘people’s choice award’ on the Noblesville Creates Facebook page.

For more information on the organization, click here.