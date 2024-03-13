Local business scores big for charities

INDIANAPOLIS — A local business has found a way for all of us to give big to local charities. Peterman Brothers has kicked off its bracket-style charity showdown.

WRTV's Amber Grigley spoke with two organizations that made it to the second round.

“Oh, it does so many things. It helps us reach so many more kids," Caitlin Bain, Chief Development Officer for Big Brothers Big Sisters said.

WRTV

"We want to do more projects and finish the turf project and finish our dog park," Michael Futch, Chief Development Officer for IndyHumane said.

A lot can happen when there's more funding to go around.

"The way that you compete in this is by votes," Bain said.

The bracket started with 64 charities, before the end of March, they'll be narrowed down to four winners.

WRTV

Peterman Brothers will take $5 from each protection club service call and split it evenly between the winners.

"Last year Peterman Brothers donated $92,000 that benefited four organizations. So, we're aiming to be one of those four," Bain said.

Charities like Big Brothers Big Sisters.

“We've had great success with many of our volunteers around the community," Bain said.

WRTV

And IndyHumane racked up a lot of votes in the first week.

"We understand that so often the shelters, we aren't the first to think of because you think of homelessness and food insecurity, but your animals they are going through whatever you're going through," Futch said.

WRTV

Although it's a friendly competition, these organizations say that being nominated to participate speaks to what they have done in the community.

"If nothing else, this also gives us a great opportunity in front of more audiences because our greatest need right now is for volunteers. we have over 1,000 young people that are waiting for mentors," Bain said.

"We deal with animal welfare, fostering, and adoption. We want to help our community engagement and summer enrichment program," Futch said.

Here's a list of the participating charities still in the competition.



Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana

Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana, Inc.

Special Olympics of Hancock County

AccessAbility Indiana

Horizon House

Dare to Dream Youth Ranch

Indy Honor Flight

Holy Family Homeless Shelter

Just Friends Adult Day Services

Hear Indiana

My Autism Ally

Beacon of Hope

Dove Recovery House for Women

Piper's Purpose

Fire Angels

Fort Wayne Pride

Bartholomew County Humane Society

FACE Low Cost Animal Clinic

Indy Vet House, Inc.

IndyHumane (Indianapolis Humane Society)

Oinking Acres Farm Rescue and Sanctuary

Paws & Think

Wildcare, Inc

Quilts for Kids Lafayette Indiana

Impact Center Food Pantry (Difference Makers)

Bethany Community Gardens

The Gathering Together

Giving Grace

Indiana Wish

Resources of Hope

Packing Hope

Indy Community Pantry

You have until Sunday at midnight to vote your charity to the next round.