Local business wants more communication from USPS following shipping delays

INDIANAPOLIS — December is one of the busiest months for USPS and businesses that rely on them. However, there is growing concern that packages won't make it on time for the holidays.

"This reminds us of 2020 very much,” Graham Brown said. “Now, it's kind of like, what is the excuse this time?”

Brown is a co-owner of the United State of Indiana. The local clothing shop, which started online, relies on the United States Postal Service to deliver its products on time. Right now, they say that isn't happening.

"We certainly have not gotten any real feedback to help us pass it along to customers,” Brown said.

So, the business made a video and posted it on their social media account. They say 250 customer packages are showing no progress through their tracking numbers.

"Our warehouse is empty,” Grant Gilman, co-owner of United State of Indiana, said. “All the packages are just lost in transit and all the tracking numbers say they are still here in Terre Haute when the post office is actually telling us they are in Indianapolis right now."

WRTV reached out to USPS to see why there is a delay in the tracking numbers and why people's packages are delayed.

They replied with the statement below. That statement did not acknowledge any delays but told customers to contact them with issues.

Through the substantial progress the Postal Service has made under its 10-year Delivering for America plan — a $40 billion investment aimed at modernizing and reinvigorating the organization — USPS is meeting the challenge of the year’s peak surge in mail and package volume with expanded processing capabilities, optimized transportation strategies, enhanced operational precision and the dedication of employees nationwide.



We gladly work to address any specific issue when brought to our attention and encourage customers to reach out via our website usps.com. Click on “Contact us” at the bottom of our homepage, or utilize this direct web address: https://usps.force.com/emailus/s/. Customers can also request assistance through the official X account of the United States Postal Service @USPSHelp or private message on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/USPS.



To help ensure delivery before Dec. 25, USPS reminds customers to send mail and packages as early as possible and to take advantage of the following recommended send-by dates

Dec. 18 — USPS Ground Advantage service and First-Class Mail service

Dec. 19 — Priority Mail service

Dec. 21 — Priority Mail Express service Holiday mailing information can be found online at the USPS Holiday Center - Welcome | USPS USPS

"It's kind of a scary thing as a business that maybe people won't trust us in the same way,” Gilman said. “I feel like the post office isn't being as transparent as they should be."

United State of Indiana got a different statement than we did.

Their statement addresses that there are delays. However, it didn’t identify what the issue is.

Thank you for contacting the United States Postal Service. This is in response to your recent inquiry regarding mail processing and delivery in the Indiana area.



The Postal Service plays an important role in the community, and we are committed to providing the best service possible. While a significant portion of mail and packages in the Indiana area is being delivered in a timely manner, management is aware of the concerns of some local customers regarding their mail and package delivery and are working quickly to resolve any issues. Operations are improving as we continue to make significant investments in the Indiana area, including new sorting machines, upgraded facilities and more efficient transportation, that will help ensure our organization can provide reliable delivery services for years to come.



Customers are reminded that, if they need assistance with mailing or shipping concerns, they have a variety of options for reaching us, including contacting a manager or supervisor at their local Post Office, calling 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777), or visiting our website at www.usps.com.We sincerely express our apologies to our customers who may have experienced a deviation from our normal dependable service and appreciate their patience. USPS

The business just wants USPS to acknowledge and explain the problem that is impacting them and their customers.

"Someone should know how to identify all of those packages that are sitting in a giant pile in Indianapolis and directly contact those customers,” Brown said.