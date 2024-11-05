Local elementary school students hold mock election to learn importance of voting

INDIANAPOLIS — While Tuesday, Nov. 5 may be election day, it’s also a day for our next generation to learn why it’s so important to make sure their voices are heard.

“We believe that many adults don’t vote because they don’t understand the why,” Linda Lovelace-Fields, 6th Grade ELA Teacher at Sankofa School of Success, said.

Leaders at the school tell WRTV its mission is to create an environment that is safe and nurturing and seeks to meet students' academic, social and emotional needs. Sankofa School of Success is an IPS innovation school.

On Tuesday, the school had a mock election to teach students the importance of voting and making sure their voices are heard.

“So, we know that the children can plant little seeds and what we do is we plant the seed in them, and they take it to their homes and the community,” Lovelace-Fields said.

150 students cast their mock vote on Tuesday, according to school leaders.

“We wanted to make sure they were getting the opportunity to understand what voting means and why it’s important,” Bruce Wooldrige, 6th Grade Teacher at Sankofa School of Success, told WRTV.

School leaders say they started planning this back in Oct., and it came from a stem grant.

The goal is to make sure students know that their voices can be heard.