Local faith leaders gather to plant trees for 'Giving Treesday'

INDIANAPOLIS —The Tuesday after Thanksgiving or Giving Tuesday is globally recognized as a day for giving back to our communities, but for faith leaders on Indy's east side, it's Giving Treesday.

On Tuesday, The Center for Interfaith Cooperation and Keep Indianapolis Beautiful (KIB) partnered to plant trees at Lutheran Child and Family Services.

The event aims to add urban tree canopy in places that lack greenery and to reflect on the importance of taking care of the planet both locally and globally.

"This is an opportunity for us to bring all of these people together again from across all these different faiths because every major faith tradition has something to say about caring for the world around us," said Jeremy Kranowitz, President and CEO of Keep Indianapolis Beautiful. "We wanted to take that opportunity to show that common ground and to plant together."

Leaders from multiple faiths spoke about the importance of unifying around nature and taking care of our planet.

The also talked about the cooperation and respect that comes with the act of planting trees.

This year, Keep Indianapolis Beautiful has planted over 3,000 trees throughout Marion County.