Local farmers to donate over 5 million eggs to families in need this spring

INDIANAPOLIS — Egg farmers across America have teamed up to provide 5.5 million eggs to food-insecure individuals and families ahead of spring celebrations.

Rose Acre Farms, an egg farm operating out of Seymour, In., is one of 20 farms participating in Fighting Hunger by the Dozens led by the American Egg Board.

On Monday,Rose Acre Farms donated 43,200 eggs to the Midwest Food Bank in Indianapolis.

Midwest Food Bank serves food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, rehabilitation programs, school programs and more across Indiana.

In 2022, they distributed more than $66 million in food to nearly 300 agencies in Indiana.

According to the American Egg Board, eggs are a good source of protein that contain vitamins and minerals that are vital to meeting the daily nutritional needs of Americans.

The donation Rose Acre Farms made today will provide thousands of meals for Indianapolis residents, they said.

In total, more than 458,300 dozen eggs will be donated by egg farmers across the country this spring – one of the largest total egg donations in history.





“Egg farmers are passionate about being good stewards and neighbors, which includes lending a helping hand, producing safe food, caring for our animals, and protecting the environment for future generations,” said Tony Wesner, Chief Operating Officer of Rose Acre Farms. “Sharing eggs is especially important because we know that protein has great value to those who are hungry, and to the hunger relief organizations who serve them."

“Eggs are a complete protein and provide great nutritional value,” said Wesner. “Easter and Passover mark special occasions for families to gather around the table and we are hopeful that our donation will provide a helpful meal solution for many in our community.”