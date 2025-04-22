Local fire, police and deputy's honored for their outstanding commitment to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Members of the Indianapolis Fire Department, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Marion County Sheriff's Office were all under one roof Tuesday for the 57th annual Fire, Police & Deputy Sheriff’s Community Recognition Luncheon.
The ceremony recognizes those public safety members in the community for outstanding service from the past year, according to the ceremony's host Citizens Energy Group.
The winners are nominated by their peers across multiple categories, including agency specific honors for rookies, civilian employees, administrative positions, community service work and other specialized designations.
Jeffrey A. Harrison, President & CEO, Citizens Energy Group, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, Indianapolis Fire Department Chief Ernest Malone, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Chief Christopher Bailey and Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal were all in attendance to help recognize the honorees.
And the awards go to:
Police Rookie of the Year Award: Officer Christopher Kaleel
Sheriff Frank Anderson Spirit of Diversity Award: Detention Deputy Taofikat
Fire Rookie of the Year Award: Parker Kloss
Reserve Police Officer of the Year Award: Officer Marilyn Gurnell
Sheriff's Jail Deputy of the Year Award: Deputy Jordan Chilson
Administrative Firefighter of the Year Award: Captain Brian Hedrick
Administrative Police Officer of the Year: Officer Kevin Hershberger
Sheriff's Civilian Employee of the Year: Alex Odom
Police and Community Service Award: Sergeant Robyn Frazier
Fire and Community Service Awards: Captain Gus Chavez and Engineer Ignacio Villa
Investigative Police Officer of the Year: Detective Torres
Sheriff's Reserve Deputy of the Year: Lt. Jonathan Kempler
Operations Firefighter of the Year Award: Private Matthew Perkins
Sheriff's Administrative Deputy of the Year Award: Lt. Kathy Archey
East District Officer of the Year: Detective Michael Sojka
North District Officer of the Year: Officer Kari Pennington
Northwest District Officer of the Year: Officer Timothy McGinley
Southwest District Officer of the Year: Officer Dustin Pervine
Southeast District Officer of the Year: Officer Amanda Schafer
Downtown District Officer of the Year: Officer John Wall
Sheriff's Judicial Enforcement Deputy of the Year Award sponsored by WRTV: Detention Deputy William Ballard
Fire Ladder Engineer of the Year: Engineer Paul Hiatt
Fire Engine Engineer of the Year Award: Engineer William Stewart
Rescue Firefighter of the Year: Captain Mark Baranko
Fire Civilian Administrator of the Year: Kim Wiesmann
Office of the Chief & Training, Policy and Oversight Officer of the Year: Officer Tommy Thompson
Sheriff's Homeland Security Deputy of the Year Award: Deputy Morris
Crime Stopper of the Year Award: Detective Andrew Hibschman
Bridging the Gap Officer of the Year Award: Officer Jonas Coleman
Emergency Medical Services Firefighter of the Year: Private Phillip Johnson
Police Supervisor of the Year Award: Sgt. Garth Schwomeyer
Sheriff's Criminal Division Deputy of the Year Award: Lt. Steven Hall
Special Services Police Officer of the Year Award: Sgt. Michael Beatty
Firefighter of the Year Award: Private Adam Gaudin
Police Officer of the Year Award: Detective Garland Cooper
Sheriff's Deputy of the Year Award: Major David Roberts
Congratulations to all of the winners and thank you for protecting and serving our community!