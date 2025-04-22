Local fire, police and deputy's honored for their outstanding commitment to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Members of the Indianapolis Fire Department, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Marion County Sheriff's Office were all under one roof Tuesday for the 57th annual Fire, Police & Deputy Sheriff’s Community Recognition Luncheon.

The ceremony recognizes those public safety members in the community for outstanding service from the past year, according to the ceremony's host Citizens Energy Group.

The winners are nominated by their peers across multiple categories, including agency specific honors for rookies, civilian employees, administrative positions, community service work and other specialized designations.

Jeffrey A. Harrison, President & CEO, Citizens Energy Group, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, Indianapolis Fire Department Chief Ernest Malone, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Chief Christopher Bailey and Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal were all in attendance to help recognize the honorees.

Indianapolis Fire Department

And the awards go to:

Police Rookie of the Year Award: Officer Christopher Kaleel

Sheriff Frank Anderson Spirit of Diversity Award: Detention Deputy Taofikat

Fire Rookie of the Year Award: Parker Kloss

Reserve Police Officer of the Year Award: Officer Marilyn Gurnell

Sheriff's Jail Deputy of the Year Award: Deputy Jordan Chilson

Administrative Firefighter of the Year Award: Captain Brian Hedrick

Administrative Police Officer of the Year: Officer Kevin Hershberger

Sheriff's Civilian Employee of the Year: Alex Odom

Police and Community Service Award: Sergeant Robyn Frazier

Fire and Community Service Awards: Captain Gus Chavez and Engineer Ignacio Villa

Investigative Police Officer of the Year: Detective Torres

Sheriff's Reserve Deputy of the Year: Lt. Jonathan Kempler

Operations Firefighter of the Year Award: Private Matthew Perkins

Sheriff's Administrative Deputy of the Year Award: Lt. Kathy Archey

East District Officer of the Year: Detective Michael Sojka

North District Officer of the Year: Officer Kari Pennington

Northwest District Officer of the Year: Officer Timothy McGinley

Southwest District Officer of the Year: Officer Dustin Pervine

Southeast District Officer of the Year: Officer Amanda Schafer

Downtown District Officer of the Year: Officer John Wall

Sheriff's Judicial Enforcement Deputy of the Year Award sponsored by WRTV: Detention Deputy William Ballard

Fire Ladder Engineer of the Year: Engineer Paul Hiatt

Fire Engine Engineer of the Year Award: Engineer William Stewart

Rescue Firefighter of the Year: Captain Mark Baranko

Fire Civilian Administrator of the Year: Kim Wiesmann

Office of the Chief & Training, Policy and Oversight Officer of the Year: Officer Tommy Thompson

Sheriff's Homeland Security Deputy of the Year Award: Deputy Morris

Crime Stopper of the Year Award: Detective Andrew Hibschman

Bridging the Gap Officer of the Year Award: Officer Jonas Coleman

Emergency Medical Services Firefighter of the Year: Private Phillip Johnson

Police Supervisor of the Year Award: Sgt. Garth Schwomeyer

Sheriff's Criminal Division Deputy of the Year Award: Lt. Steven Hall

Special Services Police Officer of the Year Award: Sgt. Michael Beatty

Firefighter of the Year Award: Private Adam Gaudin

Police Officer of the Year Award: Detective Garland Cooper

Sheriff's Deputy of the Year Award: Major David Roberts

Congratulations to all of the winners and thank you for protecting and serving our community!