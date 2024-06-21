Local food stand works through central Indiana heat wave

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday was yet another 90-degree day in a week that’s brought a heat wave to central Indiana.

"It's hot today," said Abacuc Garcia Martinez, the owner of Garcia's Hot Dogs.

Garcia's Hot Dogs has been a staple at the corner of 16th Street and Emerson Avenue for 15 years now.

Martinez says temperatures in the 90's isn't the biggest deal to him.

"The cold weather, I run away from that because it's too cold but the heat, I love it," said Martinez.

Martinez says when it's really hot, he sees sales drops.

"Yes, the sales drop a little bit, 5%," said Martinez.

To stay cool, Martinez says he makes sure to drink plenty of water because not being at his hot dog stand isn't an option.

"There's no way. If you don't, you won't pay your bills," said Martinez.

Martinez says he also has to make adjustments to the way he stores foods. They go through 30 bags of ice a day when it's hot.

"We buy like 14 bags of ice in the morning. Two hours later, we have to go restock the ice because the food has to be below 40 degrees," said Martinez.

