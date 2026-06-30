Local hardware store sees surge in sales of cooling items amid Indiana heat wave

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- It's a scorcher with temperatures climbing over 90 degrees. One local hardware store says its items are flying off the shelves as customers try to keep themselves cool.

At Fusek's Hardware in downtown Indy, the excessive heat has brought additional customers.

Steve Fusek has owned the store for more than 20 years. "We kinda knew it was all coming, and as soon as the hot humid weather hits, it has been this constant procession of people keeping themselves cool."

Lemmecca Polk has come in to get a filter for her AC. "Because it's hot and they say it's going to get even hotter."

Fusek says they are sold out of many items. "The kid pools are gone already, and the heat is just starting."

Another hot buy are hoses and sprinklers, and of course, everyone is a fan of fans. "We got a few fans in the apartment, and we're making sure they're still plugged in," said Sydney Maciejewski. "I would like to get those personal fans that I could wear when walking around to stay cool."

And while the Fusek's hardware store is great for those items that keep you cool, some customers want to add something a little sweet to the mix. "Popsicles for the kids and also making homemade lemonade," said Polk.

The local hardware store won't be in this location for long. Beginning July, they'll be moving to 609 North Delaware Street, just a few blocks away from the store's current location.